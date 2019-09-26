DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Use sun to freshen items
Is the forecast calling for a hot, dry, sunshine-filled day? Use the opportunity to harness the natural deodorizing properties of sunlight and give your hard-to-clean items a freshening up! Sunlight contains ultraviolet light, which can destroy the DNA of odor-causing bacteria. Letting things like pillows, blankets, towels and even clothes lie out in the sun for a few hours can help clean them. The key thing is to make sure it’s a very dry day. Humidity in the air can actually worsen the problem, as bacteria loves a moist environment.
Need just a little bit of juice?
Have you ever needed just a little bit of fresh-squeezed lemon juice, but you didn’t want to waste a whole lemon to get it? Here’s a simple hack in which you only need a toothpick. First, press the lemon with the palm of your hand while rolling it on a countertop to break up some of the juice sacs inside. Then pierce the lemon with a toothpick in the non-stem end, and squeeze out the juice you need. The small hole will allow fresh juice to be extracted without having to cut the lemon open, and the lemon will remain fresh longer.
LIST-MANIA
Cheapest beer in the NFL
Team Marketing Report has compiled a list of the cheapest beer prices at NFL stadiums based on the price of a 12-ounce brew. Here are the results:
1. Denver Broncos: $0.42 ($5 per standard beer)
1. Baltimore Ravens: $0.42
1. Houston Texans: $0.42
1. Atlanta Falcons: $0.42
1. Detroit Lions: $0.42
1. Arizona Cardinals: $0.42
1. Cincinnati Bengals: $0.42
8. Indianapolis Colts: $0.44 ($5.25 per standard beer)
8. Tennessee Titans: $0.44
10. New England Patriots: $0.45 ($5.50 per standard beer)
32. Philadelphia Eagles: $0.75 ($9 per standard beer)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
True Love: For 68 years, Francis and Rosemary Klontz of Sacramento, California, have not just shared the ups and downs of marriage and family. They’ve cemented their bond by coordinating their outfits — every day! — for almost seven decades. Francis lets his wife pick out his clothes each morning: “She just lays it out for me, and I don’t have to worry about a thing!” The couple also sing together, performing at church, hospitals and around the house. They started dating in junior high school in Auburn, Washington, and the dressing alike custom started when Rosemary’s mother bought them matching shirts. “We’ve been matching ever since,” Rosemary said.
