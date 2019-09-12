DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Easy way to sharpen scissors
If you’ve baked a casserole and covered the dish with aluminum foil, save it to help give your dull scissors a little sharpening. Just take your old aluminum foil and fold it over at least seven times (make sure the foil is clean and dry when doing this). Then cut right into the foil with your dull scissors; each snip is re-sharpening the blades. Snip away several times until your scissors can cut cleanly through a sheet of paper. And don’t forget: You can wad up that used foil and toss it into the recycling bin when you’re done!
Maintain your septic tank
If your home has a septic tank, it’s important to have it regularly maintained. Tanks that are not inspected and pumped every two or three years (depending on usage) can be susceptible to breakage or failure. Not only will a failing septic tank cost you thousands of dollars to replace and restore, but it can also leak pollutants into our waterways, causing groundwater contamination. According to the EPA, avoid putting dental floss, diapers, cigarette butts, paper towels, latex paint and any harmful household chemicals down the drain.
LIST-MANIA
Most annoying work habits
A survey of 2,000 office workers conducted by business telecommunications provider 4Com aimed to find out which habits most get under people’s skin in the work environment. According to respondents, here are top five behaviors that office workers find most irritating:
1. Eating smelly food in the office (39 percent)
2. Eating someone else’s food (28 percent)
3. Eating loudly (27 percent)
4. Speaking too loud (27 percent)
5. Whistling/singing (24 percent)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Family Values: On July 6, Okaloosa County (Florida) sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call after a 13-year-old boy stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm three times with a multi-tool. The boys, from Clarksville, Tennessee, were sitting in a parked car in Crestview, Florida, when the incident occurred. Lt. Todd Watkins told Fox News that the younger boy was “tired of his brother picking on him,” and he told officers he’d “rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him.” “I stabbed him and I don’t care about going back to jail,” he said. While the 15-year-old was in the back of an ambulance being treated, he was overheard calling some of his friends to retaliate against his younger brother. The 13-year-old was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
