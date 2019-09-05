DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Clean your houseplants
Household plants can be a natural and efficient way to purify the air inside your home. But if your plants get sick — developing white or black mold spores on the outside of the leaves, for instance — they can actually contribute to an unhealthy air environment. For sturdy plants, wipe down the leaves with a damp microfiber towel to pick up the mold spores; wash the microfiber cloth in hot water to sanitize the towel. Rinse your more delicate plants clean with cool water in a deep sink or bathtub. Let them drain and air dry, then return them to their sunny spot in the home.
Don’t try to compost magazines
Did you know that magazines are not compostable, but corrugated cardboard and newspaper are? Wood pulp products that are processed with no colorful inks can be safely and easily added to your compost bin. Just tear them into small pieces and water well; they’ll degrade quickly and turn into beneficial carbon for your compost. And don’t forget, you also have the option of breaking down boxes and bundling newspaper and placing them in your curbside recycling, along with those magazines.
LIST-MANIA
10 Worst Children’s Cereals
Based on data from the Harvard School of Public Health‘s “Breakfast Cereal Sugar Content List,” these kids’ cereals pack the most percentage of sugar by weight:
1. Honey Smacks - 56%
2. Golden Crisp - 52%
3. Froot Loops Marshmallow - 48%
4. Cap’n Crunch’s All Berries - 47%
5. Cap’n Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Count Chocula - 44%
6. Apple Jacks, Smorz - 43%
7. Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries - 42%
8. Corn Pops, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, Reese’s Puffs - 41%
9. Apple Cinnamon Cheerios - 40%
10. Cocoa Krispies - 39%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Spoiled: A young man identified only as Akash, in Yamunanagar, Haryana state in northern India, received a brand-new BMW from his parents for his birthday, reported Fox News on Aug. 12. But Akash, who had nagged his parents for a Jaguar instead, told police the BMW was “a little small for him and his friends inside.” So he pushed the new vehicle into a river, where it sank into deep water and had to be pulled out with a crane. “The youth was arrogant and kept insisting that he be given a Jaguar,” police said. “We could only afford to give him a BMW,” said his father. “We never imagined he would do anything like this.”
