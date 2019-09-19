DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Stock up and freeze berries
Has there been a large bumper crop of berries at your local market? This is the time to stock up on organic berries at a fraction of the price. Organic strawberries in particular are a must-buy item, since strawberries are very porous and absorb anything sprayed on them. Freeze yours by placing washed and de-stemmed strawberries on parchment-lined cookie sheets. When frozen, place them in airtight containers or freezer bags and you’ll have frozen berries ready to go all season long. Come winter, you’ll be glad you used this tip!
Donate items the right way
If you’re donating old clothing and household items, there are a few things you can do to help your local Goodwill or other donation site. Use rubber bands to help keep shoes together, and be sure to separate clothing from household items (using large trash bags is fine). Battery-operated items and those with electrical cords should be tested to make sure they work; if they don’t, toss them into the trash or take them to recycling facilities that accept such items. Any fragile items should be wrapped in newspaper and placed in boxes to prevent them from breaking.
LIST-MANIA
Cattle Inventory vs. Human Population By State
The website beef2live.com reports that nine states in the U.S. have more cattle than people, with South Dakota having more than four times as many cattle as people.
1. South Dakota - 4.32 ratio of cattle to humans
2. Nebraska - 3.29 ratio
3. Montana - 2.51 ratio
4. North Dakota - 2.45 ratio
5. Wyoming - 2.18 ratio
6. Kansas - 2.00 ratio
7. Idaho - 1.36 ratio
8. Iowa - 1.20 ratio
9. Oklahoma - 1.12 ratio
31. Indiana - 0.13 ratio (6,570,902 people to 870,000 cattle)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Technotot: Two-year-old Rayna McNeil of San Diego is an early adopter of online shopping. In late June, as Rayna played with her mom’s mobile phone, she managed to purchase a $430 couch from Amazon. Mom Isabella McNeil said she had been scrolling through some couches on her phone before handing it off to Rayna, but she didn’t realize the toddler had made the purchase until a few days later, when she got a “Your couch has shipped” alert. It was too late to cancel the order, so McNeil plans to resell the item locally. “Lesson learned,” McNeil said. She will make sure apps are closed in the future.
