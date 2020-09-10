DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Keep flowers fresh longer
Fresh-cut flowers are a simple way to add color and joy inside your home. One easy hack to keep these stems looking alive longer is to use a little mouthwash in the water. Just a few tablespoons of disinfecting mouthwash is enough to keep bacteria from growing inside the vase. Bacteria are known to speed up the decay of cut flowers, so this simple trick can help your arrangement look fresh much longer.
Just what is that on that Label?
Ever wonder what butylated hydroxyanisole or potassium bromate are when you see them listed on the side of grocery store items? They, along with dozens of other chemicals, are considered food additives that are designed to help boost flavor, retain color and texture, or extend the shelf life of products. If you want to learn about and avoid what the Environmental Working Group calls the “dirty dozen additives,” visit EWG.org and check out the list. Not only will it tell what to avoid, but the website offers tips on safer alternatives to look for when shopping.
LIST-MANIA
Cities with most wet days
These are the 10 large cities in America where it rains or snows the most days each year, according to CurrentResults.com.
1. Rochester, New York - 167
2. Buffalo, New York - 167
3. Portland, Ore. - 164
4. Cleveland - 155
5. Pittsburgh - 151
6. Seattle - 149
7. Columbus, Ohio - 139
8. Cincinnati - 137
9. Miami - 135
10. Detroit - 135
URBAN DICTIONARY
Stan: Based on the central character in the Eminem song of the same name, a “stan” is an overzealous maniacal fan for any celebrity or athlete.
Example: “I stan for Katy Perry, so I was excited to see the artwork for her new album.”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Chutzpah: Daniel Albert Neja, 39, is a homeless man who resides in St. Petersburg, Florida. For nearly two weeks, however, Neja lived in relative luxury, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Neja was arrested on Aug. 9 after a cleaning crew found razors, shaving cream containers and blankets in a seldom-cleaned suite at Al Lang Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team plays. Neja had been helping himself to food and Rowdies clothing valued at more than $1,000. He had also consumed $250 worth of drinks.
