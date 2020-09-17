DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Use newspaper for produce
Fresh produce left on the counter ripens so quickly because of a natural ripening agent called ethylene gas. If you have produce that can’t be refrigerated, like onions, tomatoes, bananas, avocados and other fruits and vegetables, do one thing to help extend their freshness: Wrap them in small sheets of newspaper. Newspaper is designed to absorb ink, which makes it great at absorbing other things, including excess ethylene gas. And the newspaper also cushions produce, preventing bruising that can accelerate ripening, too.
Careful with rubbing alcohol
While rubbing alcohol is a smart way to disinfect surfaces, it’s one thing you should never use on porous materials like wood and leather. The rubbing alcohol can easily dissolve coatings and finishes on the leather and wood surfaces of furniture, which can lead to deterioration. In fact, rubbing alcohol is so powerful, using too much on leather can “burn” a hole through it. Use all-purpose cleansers or formulas meant for these surfaces to keep these furniture items clean.
LIST-MANIA
Best Pop-Tart Flavors
Public opinion site Ranker.com polled visitors to determine the best Pop-Tart Flavors. Below are the 10 most popular:
1. Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts
2. Strawberry Pop-Tarts
3. Cookies & Creme Pop-Tarts
4. Blueberry Pop-Tarts
5. S’mores Pop-Tarts
6. Hot Fudge Sundae Pop-Tarts
7. Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tarts
8. Wild Berry Pop-Tarts
9. Cherry Pop-Tarts
10. Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts
URBAN DICTIONARY
Cornteen: Internet slang for “quarantine”, originating from the many times people misspelled that word on social media during the COVID-19 crisis. Often used in posts expressing boredom or frustration related to self-quarantine or ‘social distancing’ measures.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: Herbert McClellan, 27, took advantage of a distracted clerk at a Speedway gas station in Clearwater, Florida, on Aug. 18 to snatch about $100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets, according to police, who were alerted by store employees a few hours later when McClellan returned to the store to claim the $30 prize offered by one of the tickets. Fox13 reported McClellan was charged with petty theft and dealing in stolen property.
