DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Don’t top off at gas pump
Avoid the temptation to “top off” when at the gas pump. When filling up, allow the gas pump to automatically shut off; you’ll know your tank is full when you hear a loud click and the gas nozzle stops pumping gas. Adding more gas is actually a waste of money, because gasoline is often fed back into the tanks via a vapor-recovery system, which prevents gas from escaping. When the nozzle stops pumping on its own, stop filling up.
Watch out for ‘dishwasher safe’
Many frying pans, kitchen utensils and even stainless steel knives feature packaging that claims they are dishwasher-safe. Read the fine print: Most are dishwasher-safe if you follow complex rules about what dishwasher cycles you can and can’t run them in. Instead of turning your convenient dishwasher into an inconvenience, extend the life of these kitchen items by washing them by hand, and leave your everyday dishes, glasses and cutlery for the water- and energy-efficient dishwasher.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for BBQ Fans
Smoked, sauced, grilled — we love our barbecue. With Labor Day around the corner, Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com compared the biggest U.S. cities based on 14 key markers of a true barbecue city, including the number of national award-winning BBQ restaurants and chefs, whether the city has hosted at least one “master-level” competition, the number of barbecue festivals, and fan ratings.
1. Kansas City, Mo.
2. Chicago
3. Houston
4. Cincinnati
5. Memphis, Tenn.
6. Louisville, Ky.
7. St. Louis
8. New York
9. Minneapolis
10. Overland Park, Kan.
30. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
But Why? A Reno, Nevada, woman was charged on July 14 in a break-in incident at a dental practice where she worked, the New York Daily News reported. Laurel Eich allegedly broke into the practice in May and stole $23,000 worth of checks and cash. In the course of the investigation, Eich also admitted to extracting 13 teeth from a sedated patient after using anesthetic discarded by the practice — even though she is not licensed to perform such procedures. Eich was charged with multiple felonies, including performing surgery on another without a license.
