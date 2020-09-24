DO JUST ONE THING
Things you can’t recycle
Did you know certain items are illegal in most communities to toss away in the garbage can? These include things like latex paint (because it’s flammable), used motor oil (which can contaminate water) and electronics (because they contain heavy metals). Others items banned for trash include rechargeable batteries, prescription drugs, smoke detectors, tires and unused fireworks. The good news is that almost everything is recyclable, and there are easy solutions to properly dispose of these items when and if you do need to. The website Earth911.com can help you find local recyclers or proper disposal sites near you to get rid of these items.
Keep rust off cast-iron pans
Cast iron is a time-tested favorite of home cooks for its durability and natural nonstick surface. But any lover of cast iron knows this: Rust is the enemy! When you wash your cast-iron pan, it’s imperative to make sure it’s completely dry before putting it away. Even a little dampness or a few droplets of water can create rust stains overnight. To prevent this, scrub your pan clean and place it back on top of your cooktop. Then turn it on and let the pan heat up and dry out completely. Cool and store for future use.
Best States for Teachers
WalletHub compared states based on 25 key indicators of teacher-friendliness, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to whether the state has a digital learning plan.
1. Washington
2. Utah
3. New Jersey
4. Delaware
5. Pennsylvania
6. North Dakota
7. Virginia
8. Maryland
9. New York
10. Oregon
15. Indiana
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: Renowned architect Shigeru Ban is attracting attention with new public toilets he designed in two parks in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. The toilets are surrounded by transparent colored glass that turns opaque when the door is locked on the inside, Sky News reported. “At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern,” said Ban. The technology allows users to see whether the toilet is clean and empty before entering. But users say while inside, they can’t tell that the glass has turned opaque, leaving them with an unsettled feeling.
