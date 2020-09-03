DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Replace your kitchen sponge
Did you know that the kitchen sponge you use to hand-wash dishes should be replaced about every two weeks? One way to help maximize the life of a sponge is to keep it clean by disinfecting frequently in a dishwasher or microwave oven. You also can replace a traditional sponge with a slightly more expensive microfiber sponge. These sponges last for several months and also dry much more quickly than conventional sponges, which means bacteria have less time to grow and build up on them.
Washing fresh produce
When you get your fresh produce home, it’s not a good idea to rinse it if you’re not planning to eat it right away. Wet fruits and vegetables are more prone to bacterial buildup, and excess moisture can cause them to go bad more quickly. Instead, give your produce a good rinse in cold water when you are ready to use it. If you want to go one step further, you can soak it in a bowl of cold water with a pinch of baking soda for about 15 minutes. The Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found this method was the most effective at removing pesticides from fruit.
LIST-MANIA
Rainiest metro areas in U.S.
According to weather and science site CurrentResults.com, these are the 10 rainiest major metro areas in America, all with a population over one million people.
1. New Orleans - 62.7 inches
2. Miami - 61.9
3. Birmingham, Ala. - 53.7
4. Memphis, Tenn. - 53.7
5. Jacksonville, Fla. - 52.4
6. Orlando, Fla. - 50.7
7. New York City - 49.9
8. Houston - 49.8
9. Atlanta - 49.7
10. Nashville, Tenn. - 47.3
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Need for Speed: Kevin Nicks, 55, of Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England, was up to the challenge when he was invited to a racing event for unconventional vehicles at Elvington Airfield in North Yorks. Using parts lying around his house, Nicks mounted a Honda moped engine to the back of a wheelbarrow that recorded top speeds of 36 mph. “No wheelbarrow has flown down at the speeds I was going,” Nicks boasted. “It’s thrilling and absolutely bonkers to drive it.” This isn’t the first time Nicks has motorized gardening equipment. He’s also the owner of the world’s fastest shed, which can reach speeds of 100 mph. “I like being creative and thinking out of the box,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.