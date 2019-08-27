STAY HEALTHY
Ways to Live to 100
A list collected by Men’s Journal looks at the current science on the habits of people who not only live longest, but who also live best.
• Protect yourself from the flu. While the flu can seem relatively harmless, it’s actually one of the CDC’s top ten U.S. killer diseases, with anywhere from 5,000 to 30,000 people dying from it each year (that’s more than Ebola and cancer during bad seasons). That’s because, once the flu compromises your system, it can exacerbate existing conditions or develop into serious respiratory illnesses like pneumonia.
A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that good hand hygiene — that’s washing your hands after touching surfaces, and using soap — greatly reduces your risk of infectious diseases like gastrointestinal or respiratory illnesses. The precautions for dodging the flu are pretty simple: Get vaccinated every year, wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, and protect your immune system by eating and exercising right.
LIST-MANIA
Best States to Have a Baby
To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. to have a baby, personal finance site WalletHub looked at 30 key measures of cost including hospital fees, infant mortality rates and the number of child care centers per capita. Here are their results:
1. Vermont
2. Massachusetts
3. North Dakota
4. Rhode Island
5. Minnesota
6. New Hampshire
7. Washington
8. Colorado
9. Connecticut
10. Utah
36. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! A lock of Ludwig von Beethoven’s hair sold at auction on June 11 for an unexpected 35,000 British pounds (about $45,000), “Inside Edition” reported. Sotheby’s said the framed hair was given by Beethoven to a friend, pianist Anton Halm, as a gift for Halm’s wife almost 200 years ago. Reportedly, when Halm asked for the gift, a servant snipped some hair from a goat and presented it to Halm. Beethoven was incensed, saying, “You’ve been tricked. This is not my hair. It’s the hair of a goat.” He then cut a lock of hair from the back of his own head, wrapped it in paper and turned it over to Halm. A Sotheby’s expert confirmed that the auctioned hair was human.
