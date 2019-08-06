STAY HEALTHY
Ways to Live to 100
A list collected by Men’s Journal looks at the current science on the habits of people who not only live longest, but who also live best.
• Make time for breakfast. It is the most important meal of the day. A huge meta-analysis found that breakfast eaters tend to weigh less than breakfast skippers. That’s likely because, as other studies have shown, having a decent meal in the morning helps you consume fewer calories and make healthier food choices throughout the day. But eating breakfast also protects your heart. A Harvard study of 27,000 males found that those who skipped breakfast had a 27 percent greater risk of heart disease compared with men who ate in the a.m.
• Consume dairy. Having a small glass of milk or a few slices of cheese most days of the week can cut your risk of death from heart disease or stroke. Dietitians say that dairy is an easy way to get essential nutrients like protein, vitamin D, and calcium. The calcium component of dairy is key for men’s bones. Guys are twice as likely as women to die following an osteoporosis-related fracture.
LIST-MANIA
Most Diverse Cities in the U.S.
By 2050, non-Hispanic whites are expected to remain the largest ethnic group, but they will no longer make up a majority of the population. Personal finance site WalletHub tallied the scores for 500 of the largest cities across the five major diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious to determine which cities are the most diverse right now.
1. Houston
2. Jersey City, N.J.
3. New York
4. Gaithersburg, Md.
5. Dallas
6. Silver Spring, Md.
7. Germantown, Md.
8. Los Angeles
9. Arlington, Texas
10. Long Beach, Calif.
119. South Bend
193. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: An unidentified man in Tuscumbia, Alabama, did what so many of us do every day: He went online to Amazon to order some household items. But when his package arrived on May 23, he was alarmed to discover a urine sample from a private citizen, not the shower curtain and rings he’d ordered. “When I reached in and pulled it out (it was) some kind of urine specimen or something like that,” he told WHNT. An Amazon representative said the company was “very sorry” about the mistake and would send his bathroom accessories right away, but declined to have him return the sample.
