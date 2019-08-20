STAY HEALTHY
Ways to Live to 100
A list collected by Men’s Journal looks at the current science on the habits of people who not only live longest, but who also live best.
• Meditate. Meditation is slowly gaining a solid reputation as one of the best (and most inexpensive) ways to de-stress and dodge health problems for a longer life. Research shows that taking the time to just sit still and think for only a few minutes every day can reduce anxiety, lower your blood pressure, and relax your heart and immune system to function in a healthy way. One study found that the mind-body intervention cut the risk of sudden death, heart attacks, or stroke by 48 percent for people with weight and heart problems. The mechanism behind meditation’s effect could be as simple as relaxing your body, reducing inflammation, and boosting your immunity. Researchers at the University of California Davis found that mindfulness meditation protects your DNA chromosomes from degenerating (which they naturally do as you age) by boosting the levels of an enzyme that delays cell death. More work on this still needs to be done, but the people in the study with more resilient chromosomes also reported less anxiety, depression, and had overall good feelings.
LIST-MANIA
Cities with the highest percentage of non-drinkers
It’s estimated that 70% of Americans have had an alcoholic drink in the past year. But which cities in the U.S. have the greatest numbers of non-drinkers?
Alcohol.org pulled data on the percentage of non-drinkers in the 100 largest cities in America from city-data.com.
1. Honolulu - 21.0%
2. Fermont Calif. - 15.5%
3. Hialeah, Fla. - 14.6%
4. San Francisco - 14.1%
5. Detroit - 13.4%
6. Stockton, Calif - 13.3%
7. Philadelphia - 13.1%
8. San Jose, Calif. - 13.1%
9. Jersey City, NJ - 13.1%
10. Irvine, Calif. - 12.9%
35. Indianapolis - 11.5%
100. Gilbert, Ariz. - 9.0%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
That’s Not the Way It Works: In Turkey’s new Istanbul Airport, a first-time flyer had to be rescued on July 10 after she assumed the conveyor belt carrying luggage to the baggage sorting room was her path to the plane. The unnamed woman, juggling a carry-on and a shopping bag, stepped carefully up to the moving belt at the airport check-in and tried to climb on, but lost her balance and took a tumble. The Sun reported that airport personnel were quick to stop the conveyor belt and help her off.
