Reasons We Tend to Gain More Weight in the Winter
Seasonal weight gain varies from person to person, but certain phenomena tend to tip the scales in a less desirable direction for most. Surveys show people tend to gain five to seven pounds on average during the winter months, as reported by WebMD. Here’s why we usually gain more weight in the winter—and what you can do about it, from Eat This, Not That!
• Holiday spiced and flavored foods. The holidays tend to send people into a pumpkin spice and apple cider-fuelled tizzy. Recipes for muffins, breads, cakes, donuts, and drinks start cluttering your inbox and inspiring new creative baking endeavors. This may contribute to seasonal weight gain if you don’t control portions carefully. Rather than trying a new recipe alone, pick one and invite friends and family over to enjoy it with you. This way, you won’t have all of those delicious leftovers staring you in the face.
• Specialty coffee drinks. Before the first fall leaf changed color, pumpkin spice lattes had already made their return. And with each transition from fall to winter comes more sugar-filled, specialty coffee drinks. It’s hard to ignore the tasty craze, but if you can resist the fancy lattes, you’ll avoid tacking on unnecessary calories to your day. If you must indulge once in awhile, go for the smallest size and ask the barista to halve the amount of sugar in the drink.
Google has released its list of top searches for 2019. Here are some of the top results in the U.S.
Top diets
1. Intermittent fasting diet
2. Dr. Sebi diet
3. Noom diet
4. 1200 calories diet
5. Golo diet
6. Dubrow diet
7. Sirtfood diet
8. No Carbs no sugar diet
9. Endomorph diet
10. Jlo diet
By Chuck Sheppard
The Continuing Crisis: Female employees in Japan who wear eyeglasses are seeing red after some companies there have reportedly banned eyewear for their women workers, according to the BBC. While some retailers have said women in glasses give a “cold impression,” the hashtag #glassesareforbidden has been trending, and Kumiko Nemoto, professor of sociology at Kyoto University of Foreign Studies, spoke out against the “outdated” policies: “It’s all about gender. It’s pretty discriminatory. ... The company values the women’s appearance as being feminine and that’s the opposite to someone who wears glasses.” Japanese women have also rebelled against policies that require them to wear high heels.
