Stop Doing These Things If You Want to Sleep Better
If you’re often sleepless or find yourself exhausted during the day, here are some less commonly discussed reasons you might not be getting in your full night’s sleep, according to Greatest.com.
• Binge-watching TV. The TV we watch, even in the living room, could actually be affecting the shut-eye we’re getting in the bedroom. Not only does the light from the TV mess with our natural rhythms, the mental arousal can affect our ability to get restorative, uninterrupted sleep.
Try to establish a nightly pre-sleep routine, signaling your body that you’re preparing to sleep. Around an hour before bedtime, dim the lights and engage only in relaxing activities—so no games, no emails, no thrillers on Netflix. Avoid any stress. When it’s time to go to bed, also try to stick to a fixed-order routine. Use the bathroom, brush your teeth, and wash and moisturize your face.
• Tossing and turning. Waking up in the middle of the night and doing quick math to see how much sleep you can still get if you fall back asleep right this second isn’t doing you any favors —anxiety around sleeping actually causes you to lose sleep, so it might actually be better to get out of bed for a bit to calm down and feel sleepy again. Try to engage in some relaxing activity under dim light and comfortable conditions like reading a book or listening to soothing music, but stay clear of your smartphone.
• 8 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966 cartoon) (NBC)
• 8 p.m.: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989, Chevy Chase) (AMC)
• 9 p.m.: CMA Country Christmas (ABC)
Inexplicable: Stacey Wagers, 45, of Tampa, Florida, is suing the Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach over an incident that happened in November 2018. She and a friend were celebrating her birthday at the hotel’s Maritana Grille when they observed a waiter pouring a liquid over a nearby table’s dessert that made it “smoke.” They commented to the waiter that the effect was cool, and he poured liquid nitrogen into their water glasses — which they then drank. “Of course I didn’t think it was dangerous at all,” Wagers told NBC News. “He had just poured it on a dessert.” But the lawsuit filed Oct. 11 says Wagers immediately fell ill, eventually having to have her gall bladder and parts of her stomach removed where the chemical had burned the tissue. Her attorney says she will have lifelong digestion issues.
