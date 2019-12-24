STAY HEALTHY
Reasons We Tend to Gain More Weight in the Winter
Seasonal weight gain varies from person to person, but certain phenomena tend to tip the scales in a less desirable direction for most. Surveys show people tend to gain five to seven pounds on average during the winter months, as reported by WebMD. Here’s why we usually gain more weight in the winter—and what you can do about it, from Eat This, Not That!
• Sugar is everywhere. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hannukah—you name it, most holidays revolve around food and the majority of them give special attention to dessert. The key here is to analyze your options and settle on one that you really can’t live without. Choose what you really want to indulge in and stick to that.
• Too much sleep. When the sun is shining and the air is warm in the summer, it’s much easier to hop out of bed and be productive. However, when the cold takes over and the sun starts setting at 5 p.m., all you want to do sometimes is stay in bed. Consider buying proper clothing for the winter that’s comfortable to wear outside so you can get up with the sun and get moving.
• Colder weather. The cooler weather deters a lot of people from continuing with their active routines. If you need to call on a friend to stay accountable, then do it. It’s not easy to stay active when it’s freezing, but it’s not as difficult when you have a partner waiting for you.
• Comfort foods. When the temperature plummets, we’re not just reaching for scarves and mittens, but also for heavier, more warming foods. In fact, eating can help raise body temperature, which could be the reasoning behind our increased desire to seek out hearty stews and comforting bowls of pasta.
HOLIDAY-THEMED TV
• 8 p.m.: “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946, Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed) (NBC)
• 9 p.m.: “A Christmas Story” marathon begins (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TNT)
• See a complete list of holiday programs at www.christmas tvschedule.com
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! When Coco the shiba inu was hit by a car on Oct. 28 in Schenectady, New York, the driver stopped and noticed some damage to her car, but couldn’t see what she had hit, so she drove on. About an hour later, Rotterdam Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Collins told WNYT, the driver stopped again when she heard noises. This time, she saw Coco, who was lodged in the car’s bumper. “It was like the perfect fit,” said Noella LaFreniere of the Hernas Veterinary Clinic where Coco was treated. “She ... came out alive, and it’s shocking to us.” Coco suffered a broken elbow but no other serious injuries. Police have located her owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.