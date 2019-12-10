WORKOUT LANGUAGE
Circuits, Supersets, Intervals
• Circuits. A circuit is composed of different movements (usually strength-based) completed in order in a set number of times (or rounds), set number of minutes, or performed for a particular time followed by short rest and then resumed.
• Intervals. Intervals describe the general type of training that involves repeated bouts of moderate-to-high effort intermixed with rest periods. For example, in one style of interval training, Tabata, you’ll perform 20 seconds of all-out effort, followed by 10 seconds of rest (that’s a 2:1 work-to-rest ratio). But you could also sprint for 60 seconds, rest for two minutes, and repeat (a 1:2 work-to-rest ratio).
• Supersets. Supersets are included in many strength training programs to add more total work (also known as volume). In a superset, you complete all the prescribed reps of two exercises back-to-back before a period of rest. When picking the exercises to superset, the common practice is to combine movements that target opposing muscle groups (e.g., a chest exercise followed by a back exercise).
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for People with Disabilities
With the physical and economic challenges of managing a disability in mind, WalletHub compared the 180 most populated U.S. cities across key indicators of disability-friendliness.
1. South Burlington, Vt.
2. Scottsdale, Ariz.
3. St. Louis
4. Minneapolis
5. San Francisco
6. Overland Park, Kan.
7. Denver
8. Grand Rapids, Mich.
9. St. Paul, Minn.
10. Columbia, Md.
82. Indianapolis
159. Fort Wayne
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Creme de la Weird: Doctors at Westmead Hospital in Sydney, Australia, documented a case in the British Medical Journal’s Case Reports that has at least one nose out of joint. A 48-year-old former prison inmate had been suffering from sinus infections, nasal congestion and headaches for years, United Press International reported. Doctors treating the man performed a CT scan and discovered a rhinolith — a stone made of calcium — in his nasal cavity, which, when removed, was found to have formed around a small balloon with cannabis inside. The patient then recalled that when he was in prison about 18 years earlier, his girlfriend had smuggled in the balloon during a visit, and he had inserted it in his nose to hide it. But he pushed it too far in and assumed he had swallowed it. The unnamed man is surely breathing easier these days.
