STAY HEALTHY
Reasons We Tend to Gain More Weight in the Winter
Seasonal weight gain varies from person to person, but certain phenomena tend to tip the scales in a less desirable direction for most. Surveys show people tend to gain five to seven pounds on average during the winter months, as reported by WebMD. Here’s why we usually gain more weight in the winter—and what you can do about it, from Eat This, Not That!
• Holiday meals. The holiday season brings with it an influx of parties and gatherings that are fueled by tons of drinking and eating. It sounds fun at the get-go—but by New Year’s, you’ve probably gotten a little too used to that sluggish feeling that sets in post-holiday binge eating. Preparation is key: Don’t arrive hungry and don’t pretend like you can’t eat the whole day before you go to one of these parties.
• Holiday office treats. Beyond the parties outside of work, your co-workers may start flooding the office with baked goods and candy. Cue: Willpower. What’s more? According to a New England Journal of Medicine study, most people don’t actually lose the weight they put on during the holidays—which can mean packing on the pounds after a few years have passed. Rather than fight off your cravings, keep healthy snacks stocked in your desk drawer and allow yourself to have a treat every now and then.
• Holiday drinking. Eggnog and hot toddies are a staple during the holiday season, but overindulging is all too easy and comes at a weighty price. Drink plenty of water before and during your festive get-togethers to avoiding drinking too many cocktails. It also helps to go into the happy hour or party with a set number of drinks in mind so that you pace yourself and don’t go overboard.
HOLIDAY-THEMED TV
• 7 p.m.: “The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf’s Story” (Animated) (TNT)
• 8 p.m.: “Shrek the Halls” (2007, Mike Myers) (ABC)
• 8 p.m.: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989) (AMC)
• See a complete list of holiday programs at www.christmas tvschedule.com
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? Zhang Binsheng, 30, of Harbin, China, finally sought a doctor’s attention after three months of struggling to breathe through his nose, Metro News reported in early November. Zhang told doctors at the Fourth Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University that he couldn’t sleep and also had a constant smell of decay in his nostrils. X-rays revealed Zhang had a tooth stuck in his nostril. The tooth, which Zhang had lost when he was 10 years old after a fall from the third floor of a mall, had somehow rerooted and continued to grow in his nasal cavity. It was removed in a brief surgery, and Zhang is said to be recovering.
