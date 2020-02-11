STAY HEALTHY
Best Tips for Motivating People to Work Out
Most people truly want to exercise more to improve their health and fitness; however, as with diet, knowing what to do and actually doing it are two very different things. Addressing the psychology behind why people don’t exercise as often as they know they should if often the key. Here are some tips from Greatest.com that might help make those workouts actually happen:
• Start small. Too many people go from doing nothing to exercising for hours each day – only to burn out weeks later. If your workout feels daunting, its easier to skip out on it, so make the exercise doable. The 10-minute workout we actually do is always better than the “perfect” workout we never do; something is always better than nothing.
• Follow the 10-minute rule. The hardest part about exercising is starting, and the easiest way to get started is to commit to less up front. This approach makes taking that first step less daunting. If you’re 10 minutes in and want to stop, you can, but the momentum and good feelings usually take over, and you end up following through.
• Don’t push to exhaustion. Stop exercising before you’re absolutely exhausted. Even if its something you enjoy, stop when you’re feeling good. You’re more likely to want to do it again.
LIST-MANIA
Best & Worst States for Singles
Besides your looks, personality, interests and employment status, your location can influence your odds of finding romance. Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness – from share of single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita.
1. Florida
2. California
3. Texas
4. New York
5. Pennsylvania
6. Ohio
7. Illinois
8. Wisconsin
9. Massachusetts
10. Michigan
24. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Irony: The Daily Hive reported on Jan. 15 that an event scheduled for that day at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver was postponed because of snow. Why is this weird? The event was a campus-wide snowball fight set to take place at 12:30 p.m. The university reasoned that traffic problems and canceled classes would make it more difficult for students to participate. The school rescheduled the snowball fight for the next day.
