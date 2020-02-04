STAY HEALTHY
Reasons We Tend to Gain More Weight in the Winter
Seasonal weight gain varies from person to person, but certain phenomena tend to tip the scales in a less desirable direction for most. Surveys show people tend to gain five to seven pounds on average during the winter months, as reported by WebMD. Here’s why we usually gain more weight in the winter—and what you can do about it, from Eat This, Not That!
• Dinner dates. It’s not news that we tend to consume far more calories when we dine out than when we cook at home. The cold weather tends to move date night to restaurants for a number of months when your more active ideas are limited. As a result, more nights spent dining out puts you and your honey in a position to overeat more frequently. Try splitting your entrees or going without snacks at the movie theater to avoid excess calorie intake.
• Increased salt intake. Those comfort foods that settle in for the winter might feel good going down, but heavier foods usually have higher sodium content. This means more bloating and immediate feelings of weight gain and discomfort. Be diligent about drinking plenty of water to try to minimize the bloating effects and keep portion sizes of heavier foods at a minimum.
• Missed meals. One of the great joys of the holiday season is getting to indulge in all of the delicious foods. What’s a Thanksgiving dinner or Super Bowl party if you’re not continuously eating for three hours straight? In an effort to keep diets in check, many people tend to skip meals in anticipation of bingeing later. However, this is not advised. Stick to your schedule as much as possible so that effectively you’re eating just another meal and not making it into any super special event. The less special you make it in your head, the less of an effect it is likely to have on your body.
WHAT TO WATCH
WEDNESDAY: Some people just have a way with plastic bricks. In the new reality competition “Lego Masters,” teams of two compete to see who can build the most creative and colorful structures. (9 p.m., Fox).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? Finally. Lizard owners who want to dress like their reptilian pets have a source for trendy looks: Fashion Brand Company of Los Angeles has been making clothes for lizards for a while, but now you can MATCH your bearded dragon. The current collection includes velvet jumpsuits and Western fringe jackets that come with a tiny white cowboy hat. The clothes are handmade and go for up to $125 — and that doesn’t include whatever you order for yourself. Founder Penelope Gazin says the ideas “come to me in my dreams,” adding that lizards need clothes because “their bodies are disgusting and should be covered up.” (Gazin doesn’t own a lizard herself; “I
dislike lizards,” she admits.)
