STAY HEALTHY
Best Tips for Motivating People to Work Out
Most people truly want to exercise more to improve their health and fitness; however, as with diet, knowing what to do and actually doing it are two very different things. Addressing the psychology behind why people don’t exercise as often as they know they should if often the key. Here are some tips from Greatest.com that might help make those workouts actually happen:
• Opt for the do-nothing strategy.If you’ve scheduled time to work out but choose to skip exercise, you’re often rewarding yourself with an activity you enjoy, like looking at your phone or watching a show you like. This only serves to reinforce negative behavior. Instead, do nothing. When the choice is to sit and literally do nothing or exercise, exercise almost always wins out.
• Have fun. Most approach exercise as something they should do, instead of something they want to do. The best exercise (and diet) plan is one you can stick to. To take the pressure off, try different things until you find something you really like. Explore your way through walking, running, cycling, swimming, yoga, Pilates, lifting weights, kickboxing, etc. Allow yourself to do more of what you like and less of what you don’t. Before long, you’ll find yourself looking forward to the fun.
LIST-MANIA
Richest Places in the U.S.
Based on average household income, Bloomberg has released its annual list of the richest towns in America.
1. Atherton, Calif. - $525,324
2. Scarsdale, NY - $452,041
3. Hillsborough, Calif. - $430,681
4. Cherry Hills ViUaqe, Colo. - $406,314
5. Los Altos Hills, Calif. - $405,073
6. Short Hills, NJ - $388,760
7. Hiqhland Park, Texas - $365,025
8. Glencoe, Ill. - $358,543
9. Winnetka, Ill. - $353,700
10. Darien, Conn. - $352,839
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Fetishes: On Christmas Eve, a man in Bradenton, Florida, woke up to find an intruder in his room. It wasn’t Santa Claus; the victim was awakened by a man sucking on his toes. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim demanded to know what the man was doing and the suspect simply responded he “was there to suck toes.” In the ensuing fight, deputies said the suspect claimed to have a gun, but the victim managed to force him out of the home, where the thwarted toe-sucker smashed a window in the home and destroyed the windshield of the victim’s car before leaving. The Bradenton Herald reported officers were unable to locate the suspect using a K9, so they took DNA samples from the man’s toes, and the incident is still under investigation.
