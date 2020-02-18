STAY HEALTHY
Best Tips for Motivating People to Work Out
Most people truly want to exercise more to improve their health and fitness; however, as with diet, knowing what to do and actually doing it are two very different things. Addressing the psychology behind why people don’t exercise as often as they know they should if often the key. Here are some tips from Greatest.com that might help make those workouts actually happen:
• Pair exercise with something else. Save your favorite podcast for when you exercise, or only allow yourself to watch your favorite show or listen to your favorite album when you’re on the treadmill. You might find yourself exercising just to listen to music, your favorite podcast, or to watch your favorite show.
• Access the power of Mondays. Exercising on a Monday sets the tone and psychological pattern for the week. If you skip exercising on Monday, its much easier to skip exercising on Tuesday, which can quickly become all week. Momentum can work for you, but it will also work against you – if you let it.
LIST-MANIA
Healthiest cities in America
Location matters when it comes to health. To determine which areas prioritize residents’ well-being, Personal finance website WalletHub compared the most populated U.S. cities across key indicators of good health from cost of medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to fitness clubs per capita.
1. San Francisco
2. Seattle
3. San Diego
4. Portland, Ore.
5. Washington DC
6. New York
7. Denver
8. Irvine, Calif.
9. Scottsdale, Ariz.
10. Chicago
120. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! During the Tokyo Olympics this summer, athletes will sleep on beds made of cardboard, a nod toward sustainability in keeping with Tokyo’s commitment to a “green” Olympics. Which all sounded admirable until Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut pointed out a potential problem: “Great gesture ... until the athletes finish their events and the 1,000s of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use.” In response, Airweave, the manufacturer of the beds, told AFP the beds will hold up to 440 pounds and have been through rigorous stress tests. “As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load,” the company said.
