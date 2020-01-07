STAY HEALTHY
Reasons We Tend to Gain More Weight in the Winter
Seasonal weight gain varies from person to person, but certain phenomena tend to tip the scales in a less desirable direction for most. Surveys show people tend to gain five to seven pounds on average during the winter months, as reported by WebMD. Here’s why we usually gain more weight in the winter—and what you can do about it, from Eat This, Not That!
• Seasonal affective disorder. The lack of sunlight in the winter can actually have a significant effect on your mood and health. Some people develop Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in the winter, which is a type of clinical depression. Make a concerted effort to wake up in the morning and take advantage of the sunlight in the morning to counteract the lack of exposure in the evening.
• Fido gets less fresh air. The cold weather not only inhibits your normal outdoor activities, it may also drive you to cut back on your dog’s regular walks. But when he’s not getting his exercise, neither are you. Bundle up and remind yourself that while it is cold outside, you are both getting some well-needed exercise and time together.
LIST-MANIA
Top 10 New Year’s resolutions
Researchers say about 60 percent of us make New Year’s resolutions but only about 8 percent are successful in achieving them. Here are the top 10 according to a survey by Inc.com:
1. Diet or eat healthier (71 percent)
2. Exercise more (65 percent)
3. Lose weight (54 percent)
4. Save more and spend less (32 percent)
5. Learn a new skill or hobby (26 percent)
6. Quit smoking (21 percent)
7. Read more (17 percent)
8. Find another job (16 percent)
9. Drink less alcohol (15 percent)
10. Spend more time with family and friends (13 percent)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
People Different From Us: Bodybuilder Kirill Tereshin, 23, a former Russian soldier also known as Popeye, underwent surgery in Moscow in mid-November after doctors told him that the petroleum jelly he had been injecting into his biceps to increase their size might result in the amputation of his arms. Surgeon Dmitry Melnikov told Metro News: “The problem is that this is petroleum jelly. (Tereshin) injected this so thoroughly that it spread in the muscle and killed it.” In this first of four surgeries, doctors removed 3 pounds of dead muscle and 3 liters of jelly that had formed into a solid lump. The injections were causing Tereshin high fevers, pain and weakness. Following the operations, doctors have told Tereshin, he will have arm movement but his arm muscles will be diminished.
