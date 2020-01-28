STAY HEALTHY
How to avoid getting sick on a plane
The CDC has deemed the risk from the 2019 coronavirus to Americans to be low, but the agency is urging people to practice proper hygiene. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to stay healthy while traveling by plane to limit your risk of contracting a cold, the flu or virus:
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Keep the air vents above your seat open during your flight to improve ventilation, ideally pointing them away from your face.
• Wipe down arm rests and your tray table with sanitary wipes, and avoid touching the handle on the bathroom doors, if possible, by using a tissue or sanitary wipe.
• Carry hand sanitizer with you. The CDC recommends at least 60 percent alcohol concentration to maximize effectiveness.
• Bring a face mask and wear it if you’re sitting next to someone coughing or sneezing.
• Sit in a window seat and don’t get up until the flight is over, if possible.
• If you are seated next to someone sick, ask a flight attendant if it’s possible to move. Passengers sitting within two seats or a row of a passenger with a respiratory illness have an 80 percent higher risk of getting sick.
TODAY: Did you miss “The Biggest Loser”? The controversial reality series, which ran for 17 years on NBC, is back on a new network and with a new focus on total health. Former trainer Bob Harper now serves as our host. (9 p.m., USA)
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: Maybe they’re betting no woman will reveal what she weighs in public, but the Fusion Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is offering women free drink credits based on their weight. For example, a woman who weighs 150 pounds would receive about $18.50 in free cocktails. Anil Kumar, spokesman for the club, told Insider that while they have a scale behind the bar, they will also accept a woman’s word about what she weighs. “They can just write the weight on a paper and give it to the bartender discreetly,” he said. “Very simple, no strings attached. We wanted the ladies to surprise their partners and friends that it’s good to gain weight!”
