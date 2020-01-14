STAY HEALTHY
Reasons We Tend to Gain More Weight in the Winter
Seasonal weight gain varies from person to person, but certain phenomena tend to tip the scales in a less desirable direction for most. Surveys show people tend to gain five to seven pounds on average during the winter months, as reported by WebMD. Here’s why we usually gain more weight in the winter—and what you can do about it, from Eat This, Not That!
• Evolution. According to research, it’s ingrained in our biology to want to eat more in the winter months. Researchers suggest that we have a natural tendency to overeat in the winter because, historically, food was more scarce. The best thing to do is to be proactive about your diet and more mindful of portion sizes.
• Less fresh produce. In the warmer months, a greater amount of produce is in season and easily accessed. When the seasons change and the air cools, you might find yourself reaching for more comfort foods simply because the fresher items aren’t around for you to pick from in the grocery store and farmers’ markets aren’t around every other corner. There is a simple solution here: Opt for frozen fruits and veggies! Often times, frozen produce is actually more nutritious because they are frozen at peak freshness.
LIST-MANIA
Google has released its list of top searches for 2019. Here are some of the top results in the U.S.
Top Searches
1. Disney Plus
2. Cameron Boyce
3. Nipsey Hussle
4. Hurricane Dorian
5. Antonio Brown
6. Luke Perry
7. Avengers: Endgame
8. Game of Thrones
9. iPhone 11
10. Jussie Smollett
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Police Report: In Turlock, California, mothers became alarmed when a man turned up at their doors, asking for “five strands” of hair and fingerprints from their children in order to collect their DNA. “He said he was with Amber Alert,” Lauren Hassett said on Dec. 4, and “that he needed to finish a DNA file” on her daughter. She also said the man asked for her daughter using a name the 13-year-old girl only uses online. Hassett ordered the man off her property and called police, who were later able to catch up with him. Officers said the man’s business was legitimate, but “the manner in which the information was relayed led to some misunderstanding. ... The involved adult male was passing out child DNA kits, which would be retained by the family, in the event it was ever needed for future investigations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.