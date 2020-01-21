STAY HEALTHY
Reasons We Tend to Gain More Weight in the Winter
Seasonal weight gain varies from person to person, but certain phenomena tend to tip the scales in a less desirable direction for most. Surveys show people tend to gain five to seven pounds on average during the winter months, as reported by WebMD. Here’s why we usually gain more weight in the winter—and what you can do about it, from Eat This, Not That!
• Metabolism increases. Although this may seem like a positive thing, a jump in our metabolism may actually lead to weight gain instead of fat burn, if you’re not careful. According to research, our metabolism increases in an effort to burn more energy to help us stay warm. Translation: we need more food to meet our body’s increased energy demands. So, while you may feel hungrier, your body isn’t revved up enough to completely counteract second helpings.
• You’re bundled up. Who doesn’t love sweater weather? But when you’re hiding your body on a regular basis, you lose the visual cues of weight maintenance and management. Take a moment every now and then to check in with how your clothes are fitting and make a continued effort to stay on top of your regular workouts.
• You’re extra groggy. The lack of sunlight in the winter can have a profound effect on our hormones. During the winter months, we produce more of the sleep hormone and feeling sleepy can hinder motivation to go to the gym or move around. Try working out in the morning when the sun is out and you haven’t felt the obvious effects of the shorter days set in yet.
LIST-MANIA
Google has released its list of top searches for 2019. Here are some of the top results in the U.S.
Top Trips to...
1. Maldives
2. Japan
3. Bora Bora
4. Las Vegas
5. Mexico
6. Alaska
7. New Orleans
8. California
9. New York
10. Costa Rica
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops! As she enjoyed an Aldi mince pie in early December, caterer Angela McGill, 52, of Glasgow, Scotland, thought one bite seemed particularly “rough and really hard — I thought it was a tough piece of pastry!” she told Metro News. Instead, McGill soon realized she had swallowed her partial dentures with two false teeth. Hospital X-rays confirmed the dentures were caught halfway down her throat, but the staff advised her pulling them out would only cause more harm. It took 72 hours for the plate to pass. “It was ever so funny!” she said. “And I was really enjoying the mince pie, too.”
