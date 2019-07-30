STAY HEALTHY
Ways to Live to 100
A list collected by Men’s Journal looks at the current science on the habits of people who not only live longest, but who also live best.
• Quit smoking already. Quitting smoking is still one of the most obvious things you can do to avoid an early death. The current numbers are pretty evident: A recent study followed over 200,000 people in the U.S. and found longtime smokers could expect to lose about ten years of their life if they didn’t stop, compared to those who never smoked. The earlier in life you quit, the more years you gain back. This directive goes for e-cigarettes, too. A growing pile of research shows that e-cigs can be just as addictive as traditional smoking, and expose you to a whole new host of carcinogens.
• Detox your household. When it comes to elongating your life and keeping your house clean, go back to the basics: use non-toxic cleaners (vinegar and water for floors and windows, baking soda for sinks and tubs, warm water and soap for other surfaces), choose glass or ceramic food containers over plastic, dust and clean often, and above all — read the ingredients on those labels.
LIST-MANIA
The Cities Where Millennials are Moving
SmartAsset used Census Bureau data to find where exactly millennials are moving. They looked at incoming and outgoing people for 173 cities from ages 20 to 34 tom come up with a net migration number. Here are the results:
1. Dallas - 10,371 net gain
2. Seattle - 8,007
3. Portland, Ore. - 6,586
4. Columbia, S.C. - 6,554
5. Norfolk, Va. - 5,430
6. Charlotte, N.C. - 5,060
7. Colorado Springs, Colo. - 3,368
8. San Diego - 3,342
9. Clarksville, Tenn. - 3,330
10. Henderson, Nev. - 3,028
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! A 26-year-old man identified only as Chang from Guangdong, China, went out for a Friday night of drinking with friends on June 7 and returned home to find that his keys were missing. Someone inside let him in, and he went to bed to sleep it off. The next morning, the Chinese news site Sohu reported, Chang awoke with a sharp pain in his chest and went to Dongguan Hospital, where an X-ray revealed the missing house keys lodged deep in his esophagus. Doctors first thought emergency surgery would be necessary to retrieve the keys, but with the help of a muscle-relaxing drug, a gastroenterologist was able to pull them out through his mouth.
