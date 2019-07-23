STAY HEALTHY
Ways to Live to 100
A list collected by Men’s Journal looks at the current science on the habits of people who not only live longest, but who also live best.
• Keep your blood pressure in check. High blood pressure is the root of a lot of fatal conditions, including the country’s top killer: heart disease. According to the CDC, it contributed to more than 360,000 American deaths in a recent year alone. So when we’re talking longevity, keeping your blood pressure at a stable level could be one of the best things you can do. There are guidelines that give a solid measure of what your blood pressure range should be, at any age. Along with going for routine checkups, keeping your blood pressure in check involves a few things you should be doing regularly already: staying active with exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, and taking time to de-stress.
• Choose organic. For years, there has been a heated debate over whether usually higher-priced organic foods really are healthier than conventional. Recent research has strongly backed organic’s many nutritional advantages. A meta-analysis found that organic crops contain significantly more disease-fighting antioxidants than their conventional counterparts, while also harboring lower levels of chemical pesticides and toxic heavy metals, some of which have been tied to serious health issues. So while you may not be able to justify the price tag all of the time, make an effort to go organic as often as possible, particularly for certain fruits and veggies that, when grown conventionally, tend to have a lot of pesticide residues.
FOR YOUR INFORMATION
How Far Does the Average person Walk in a Lifetime?
The average moderately active person take around 7,500 step/day. If you maintain that daily average and live until 80 years of age, you’ll have walked about 216,262,500 steps in your lifetime. Doing the math, the average person with the average stride living until 80 will walk a distance of around 110,000 miles. Which is the equivalent of walking about 5 times around the Earth, right on the equator.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops! Holmes Beach (Florida) police posted a query on their Facebook page on June 15 regarding an unusual item that had washed up on the shore and was turned in by a local resident: a prosthetic ear. Social media did its magic, and the ear and its owner were reunited five days later. The Associated Press reported that a Beaufort, South Carolina, couple had been vacationing in the Tampa Bay area, and the man was putting the rubber ear in his pocket for safekeeping when a wave knocked it out of his hand. Police Sgt. Brian Hall said he would mail the ear back to its owner, as prosthetic ears can be very pricey.
