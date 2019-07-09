STAY HEALTHY
Ways to Live to 100
A list collected by Men’s Journal looks at the current science on the habits of people who not only live longest, but who also live best.
• Sugar. Added sugars found in soft drinks, baked goods, and processed foods are a huge driver of America’s obesity, diabetes, and heart-disease epidemics. Recent research shows that 71 percent of us get more than 10 percent of our daily calories from added sugars — instead of 6 percent of less, like we should get — which jacks up the risk of heart disease–related death by 30 percent. Get more than 25 percent of your daily calories from added sugar, and your death risk triples. To stay slim, keep your heart healthy, and live longer. Lay off the obvious sugar bombs like soda and candy. But also be wary of cereals, granola bars, sauces, salad dressings, crackers, and even some breads, which can contain a surprising amount of added sugar. It’s wise to cut back on processed foods altogether, but before you buy anything that’s packaged, first read the Nutrition Facts panel for added sugar.
• Cook More. Even dietitians discourage rigid calorie counting. That said, you still have to mind what you eat and try, without a tally sheet, to keep your daily caloric intake at a reasonable level. The simplest way to make sure you don’t overeat? Cook at home. A new Johns Hopkins study found that people who frequently fixed meals at home consumed less fat, sugar, and total calories than those who cooked less. And those who made at least six meals a week at home even ate less than when they went to restaurants.
LIST-MANIA
Most popular alcoholic drinks
Drinks International polled 127 global bars to come up with a list of the best-selling classic alcoholic drinks. Here are the results.
1. Old Fashioned
2. Negroni
3. Whiskey Sour
4. Daiquiri
5. Manhattan
6. Dry Martini
7. Espresso Martini
8. Margarita
9. Aperol Spritz
10. Moscow Mule
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Recurring Theme: In April, News of the Weird reported that sweat bees were found to be living in the eye of a woman in Taiwan. Now, United Press International reports doctors at a hospital in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China, found a small spider building a nest inside a man’s ear. The man, identified only as Li, arrived at the hospital complaining of discomfort in his ear. Doctors said the spider was too small and fast to be caught with tools, but they were able to flush it out using water.
