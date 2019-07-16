STAY HEALTHY
Ways to Live to 100
A list collected by Men’s Journal looks at the current science on the habits of people who not only live longest, but who also live best.
• Artificial colors and dyes. Commonly used Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Red 40 dyes — all made from petroleum — contain compounds that have been linked to cancer, in enough quantities. Luckily, it’s getting much easier to avoid artificial colors. Candy giants Nestlé and Hershey just announced that they would be phasing these dyes out of their foods and using plant-based colors, like annatto, instead. There’s really no good reason to expose yourself to the risks posed by artificial colors, so choose natural and organic foods whenever you can and read ingredients lists to make sure that a food doesn’t include these dyes.
• Whole grains. A new Harvard-led study of 118,000 health professionals linked high intakes of whole grains to up to 9 percent lower risk of death from any cause, and 15 percent lower risk of cardiovascular-disease-related death. Each 28-gram serving of whole grains per day was associated with a 5 percent reduction in overall death risk and a 9 percent reduction in death from cardiovascular causes. The researchers say that whole grains don’t spike blood sugar like refined grains do. And with whole grains, all of the beneficial nutrients like magnesium, fiber, and phytochemicals remain intact, rather than being stripped away as they are with refined grains.
LIST-MANIA
Best fast food french fries
Based on user votes at Ranker.com, these are the best French fries from fast food chain in the U.S.:
1. McDonald’s
2. Arby’s
3. Chick-fil-A
4. Wendy’s
5. Five Guys’
6. KFC
7. Burger King
8. Rally’s/Checker’s
9. Popeyes
10. Red Robin
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Cultural Diversity: A cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, is encouraging customers to “experience the death awareness” and reflect more on their lives by inviting patrons to get into a coffin and spend some time with the lid closed after finishing their coffee. Death Awareness Cafe owner Veeranut Rojanaprapa told United Press International that the practice encourages people not to be driven by greed. “When the lid of the coffin closes ... they will realize that eventually they cannot take anything with them.” (Hope there are air holes.)
