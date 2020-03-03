STAY HEALTHY
Best Tips for Motivating People to Work Out
Most people truly want to exercise more to improve their health and fitness; however, as with diet, knowing what to do and actually doing it are two very different things. Addressing the psychology behind why people don’t exercise as often as they know they should if often the key. Here are some tips from Greatest.com that might help make those workouts actually happen:
• Never waste a shower. Use a shower as a reward for exercising. Since you shower every day, you’ll exercise every day. The positive reinforcement also helps train your mind to enjoy the experience of working out.
• Honor your commitment to “you time.” Schedule your workouts for a time that’s convenient, and don’t give in to the temptation of filling that time up with anything else. If you’re not a morning person, trying to exercise in the morning is setting yourself up for failure. You’re asking yourself to do two new things: Wake up early and exercise. Instead, make it easier on yourself: Could you exercise during lunch or on the way home from work?
LIST-MANIA
Most courteous drivers
The nonprofit car donation organization Kars4Kids commissioned a survey to find out which states have the most courteous drivers. Here are the results:
1. Idaho
2. New Mexico
3. Oregon
4. Montana
5. Alaska
6. Hawaii
7. Colorado
8. Washington
9. Vermont
10. New Hampshire
34. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Annals of Hygiene: The Times of India reports that Soni Devi, 20, of Vaishali district, petitioned the state women’s commission on Jan. 9 for divorce from her husband of two years, Manish Ram, 23, complaining, “My husband stinks as he won’t shave and bathe for nearly 10 days at a stretch. Moreover, he doesn’t brush his teeth. He also doesn’t have manners and follow etiquette. ... Kindly get me rid of this man; he has ruined my life.” Commission member Pratima Sinha told the Times, “I was taken aback by her silly reasons,” but nonetheless, the commission will give the husband “two months’ time to mend his ways. If his behavior is not found satisfactory even after that, we will ... refer the matter to the family court for separation.” Manish reportedly promised to mend his ways.
