STAY HEALTHY
Best Tips for Motivating People to Work Out
Most people truly want to exercise more to improve their health and fitness; however, as with diet, knowing what to do and actually doing it are two very different things. Addressing the psychology behind why people don’t exercise as often as they know they should if often the key. Here are some tips from Greatest.com that might help make those workouts actually happen:
• Follow the “one day” rule. You can skip a day of exercise, but never two days in a row. If you do, it becomes much harder to get back in a groove. Doing even a little something – like marching in place for 30 seconds after brushing your teeth can make a difference. Don’t go two days without doing something.
• Identify the real problem. Is it the guys grunting in the weight-training area that turn you off from weight lifting? Try going to the gym during an off hour. Are you scared of looking clueless in the gym? A session or two with a personal trainer who can show you the ropes will make you feel confident in your abilities. Perhaps you don’t want to ruin your hair? Find a way to exercise that doesn’t necessarily require you to shower afterward, like yoga, walking, or weight training.
• Don’t exercise to lose weight, exercise to destress. Trainers hate this (unless they’re being really honest), but its the truth: Eighty percent of weight loss is diet. Its about what, why, and how we eat. You cant out-exercise a poor diet; exercise is great, but what you do between workouts matters most. Instead, think of exercise as the most reliable way to destress. Eating suppresses stress; exercise actually reduces it. There’s a big difference. Exercise is the key to energy, mobility, and happiness; it’s critically important for health; and can make the difference between a good day and a great day.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Irony: Sauntore Thomas, 44, of Detroit, presented three checks at his bank on Jan. 21 that he had received as settlement in a race discrimination lawsuit against his former employer, according to the Detroit Free Press. Instead of accepting the checks, TCF Bank in Livonia, where Thomas was an established customer, summoned police and initiated a fraud investigation. Thomas’ attorney, Deborah Gordon, told the Free Press, “Obviously, assumptions were made the minute he walked in based on his race.” Thomas finally closed his existing accounts, left the bank and deposited the checks at a different bank without any trouble. The next day, Thomas filed a lawsuit against TCF Bank alleging race discrimination and asking for unspecified damages and an apology from the company.
