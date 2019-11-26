STAY HEALTHY
Stop Doing These Things If You Want to Sleep Better
If you’re often sleepless or find yourself exhausted during the day, here are some less commonly discussed reasons you might not be getting in your full night’s sleep, according to Greatest.com.
• Eating certain foods (especially before bed). Studies show that diets low in fiber and high in saturated fat and sugar led to less restorative sleep and more instances of waking up in the night, especially when consumed later in the day. Experts suggest a light, high-fiber, low-fat meal in the evening for better sleep.
Also, keeping blood sugar stable throughout the night is also important for undisturbed sleep. Try a teaspoon of raw honey 20 minutes before bed.
• Procrastinating at bedtime. After a busy day, a quick dinner, and maybe a couple of drinks, it can be tempting to stay on the couch for a quick doze. But that catnap could actually be keeping you up.
After dinner, start scheduling your sleep and don’t procrastinate. Avoid napping after dinner time: You might feel like dozing off, but daytime or evening napping can disrupt your nighttime sleepiness and sleep.
• Worrying with your eyes closed. The opposite of the quick couch nap at bedtime, getting in bed when you’re not tired just to replay every anxiety and worry you can think of.
One key to improving sleep is avoiding the bed until you actually feel sleepy, and saving the bed only for sleep and intimacy.
LIST-MANIA
World’s highest-paid dead celebrities
Forbes magazine has ranked the
highest-paid dead celebrities in the world for 2019.
1. Michael Jackson - $60 million
2. Elvis Presley - $39 million
3. Charles Schulz - $38 million
4. Arnold Palmer - $30 million
5. Bob Marley - $20 million
6. Dr. Seuss - $19 million
7. John Lennon - $14 million
8. Marilyn Monroe - $13 million
9. Prince - $12 million
10. Nipsey Hussle - $11 million
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: Brice Kendell Williams, 32, was hoping to avoid getting a DWI early on Nov. 3, CNN reported, so rather than driving his car from one bar to another in Houma, Louisiana, Williams stole a motorized shopping cart from Walmart and toddled more than a half-mile to his destination, according to authorities. He carefully parked the scooter between two cars in the lot and went inside, where officers from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office found him and arrested him for felony unauthorized use of a moveable. Williams’ bond was set at $2,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.