EXERCISE BASICS
Movements everyone should be able to do
No matter if your fitness level, there are a few moves everyone should be able to do with ease. They serve as a foundation for everything else. Here’s one of those moves along with common mistakes, courtesy of Greatest.com:
Forward Lunge
Why? Assess balance, coordination, and equal strength on both sides of your body.
How-To: Stand with feet hip-width apart and step forward with your right leg. Lower into a lunge position, so that both the front and back legs are (ideally) bent to 90 degrees. Your upper body should be straight (not leaning forward or back). Hold this position for a moment, then push off the right foot and return to stand. Repeat on the other side.
• Common Mistake: You don’t take a big enough step.
What It Means: When you don’t step far enough forward, you may put extra weight on your toes, which means excessive pressure on your knees and hips—it’s also harder to balance like this. Work on strengthening your glutes, hip flexors (so you can bend deeper), and hamstrings (so you can take some of the pressure off the front of your legs).
• Common Mistake: You lean too far forward with your chest.
What It Means: Though it is acceptable for your chest to come forward slightly (the same type of motion as when you’re walking or climbing stairs), leaning too far forward can be an indication of weak glutes and core, or an over-emphasis on the quads. Remember to engage your glutes and hamstrings as you perform the movement.
LIST-MANIA
Best nail polish brands
Public opinion site Ranker.com polled visitors to determine the best nail polish brands. Below are the 10 most popular:
1. OPI
2. Essie
3. China Glaze
4. Sally Hansen
5. Nicole by OPI
6. Orly
7. Butter London
8. Chanel
9. Zoya
10. Revlon
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Anger Management: In Hudson, Florida, Pasco County deputies arrested 46-year-old Keith Mounts on a felony aggravated assault charge after he allegedly threatened an unnamed man with a machete. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the two men were at the victim’s home when Mounts used the bathroom and “didn’t flush, and when the victim called him on it, the suspect threatened” to “chop” him. The arrest report said officers found the machete in the yard, and Mounts told them he was using it to defend himself, but he couldn’t say from what. He did provide a written statement saying simply, “S**t happened.” Touche!
