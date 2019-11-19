STAY HEALTHY
Stop Doing These Things If You Want to Sleep Better
If you’re often sleepless or find yourself exhausted during the day, here are some less commonly discussed reasons you might not be getting in your full night’s sleep, according to Greatest.com.
• Working out too close to bedtime. If you tend to do more strenuous exercise, hitting the gym later in the day might not be great for your sleep. Exercising earlier in the day can certainly help you sleep better at nighttime, but exercising too close to bedtime can artificially raise your body temperature, which makes it harder to fall asleep.
• Ignoring your circadian rhythms. Humans are wired to a biological clock that tells us when we need to sleep and when we need to be awake, set to a 24-hour cycle. That cycle is affected by melatonin, physical activity, social interactions, and most importantly, light.
Working in offices full of artificial light (and the unpredictability of our days) can set that cycle slightly off-kilter. We can start preparing for a good night’s sleep at lunchtime. An outdoor walk at lunch serves both fitness and sleep; the sun will tell your body it’s midday and makes sure the body clock keeps ticking in alignment with the day-night cycle.
LIST-MANIA
Top cities for ‘cuffing season’
If you’re wondering what ‘cuffing season’ means: it is the act of coupling up during the cold, winter months and separating by spring.
According to Match, who used a Singles in America study of 5,000 U.S. singles, Indianapolis is the best and most prosperous city for getting cuffed.
1. Indianapolis
2. San Diego
3. Denver
4. Chicago
5. Memphis, Tenn.
6. Charlotte, N.C.
7. San Antonio
8. Columbus, Ohio
9. Houston
10. Los Angeles
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Creme de la Weird: Indian farmer Shyam Lal Yadav, 74, bumped the top of his head about five years ago, and shortly afterward, the bump started growing, becoming what doctors call a sebaceous horn. On Sept. 18, Metro News reported that Yadav underwent surgery to remove the “devil horn” at Bhagyoday Tirth Hospital in Sagar, India. The 4-inch horn was made of keratin, the substance found in fingernails and hair, and neurosurgeons were able to remove it with a razor. “However, the underlying condition will still need to be treated,” explained Dr. Vishal Gajbhiye. A biopsy of the horn showed that it was benign, and a skin graft covers the spot where it grew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.