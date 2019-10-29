EXERCISE BASICS
Movements everyone should be able to do
No matter if your fitness level, there are a few moves everyone should be able to do with ease. They serve as a foundation for everything else. Here’s one of those moves along with common mistakes, courtesy of Greatest.com:
Dumbbell Overhead Press
Why? Assess shoulder strength and range of motion.
How-To: Hold one dumbbell in each hand, with wrists turned in to face each other and dumbbells level with your shoulders. Keep knees soft and core engaged. Press weights up overhead, focusing on fully extending your arms, before lowering the weights with control to your shoulders. For this assessment, pick a weight with which you can perform at least 8 to 12 reps.
• Common Mistake: Your arms come forward instead of staying directly overhead.
What It Means: You may not have a normal range of motion in your shoulders, and your shoulder girdle and back muscles (trapezius, rhomboids, rotator cuff, posterior deltoid) may not be working hard enough to keep your arms in line. With proper form, your biceps should be in line with your ears.
• Common Mistake: You arch your lower back excessively as you raise the weights.
What It Means: Typically, this means you have a lack of core stability and core strength, or that your hip flexors (the muscles on the front of your pelvis) are tight and not allowing you to keep your hips directly over your knees.
LIST-MANIA
Sexiest Cities In The World
Global travel site Big 7 Travel ranked the top cities worldwide on factors including most sexually active residents, sexiest nationalities and the number of romantic spots to come up with this list:
1. Miami
2. Paris, France
3. Denver
4. Copenhagen, Denmark
5. Cape Town, South Africa
6. Zurich, Switzerland
7. Cap d’Agde, France
8. Dublin, Ireland
9. Liverpool, UK
10. Los Angeles
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ow! Ow! Ow! Jamie Quinlan, 12, of Louth, Lincolnshire, England, was bouncing on a trampoline in his friend’s backyard in early September when a spring broke off and lodged in the boy’s back. Jamie’s dad, Ian, rushed him to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where surgeons removed the spring. “It took them about 10 minutes to actually get the spring out of my back,” Jamie told Sky News. “The doctors said they had never heard of something like this happening with a trampoline.” He said he didn’t realize the piece of metal had entered his back, but “All my friends looked shocked.”
