Foods that make you bloated
Overeating is the number one culprit of feeling bloated, but foods that are hard to digest (fatty or high in fiber) or ones that create bubbles in your intestines (diet soda) tend to bring it on, too. Here are some foods to look out for, according to Greatest.com.
• Gum. Chewing gum or sucking on hard candy causes most people to swallow more often—and part of what you’re swallowing is air. All of that extra air can back up in your digestive tract and leave you feeling bloated. Sugar-free gum is a particularly bad offender. Like diet soda, most sugar-free gum contains artificial sweeteners that are difficult for your body to break down.
• Legumes. They don’t call beans the musical fruit for nothing. Legumes require a big effort to break down. As your body works overtime digesting the sugar and fiber, it produces more gas in your gut, which can leave you with a bad case of bloat. But that shouldn’t be a reason to completely cut the superfood out of your diet. After all, it’s a great source of protein, iron, and folate. Just eat them in moderation.
Grab this instead
• Bananas. Potassium acts to reverse to the gut-busting effects of sodium. Reaching for a potassium-packed fruit, like a banana, can regulate your body’s sodium levels.
• Watermelon. Bloating can also be caused by water retention, which your body does when it’s in fear of dehydration. Ironically, the way to flush the excess water is by drinking more and eating water-filled foods like watermelon.
• Peppermint. Peppermint is a great stomach soother, and studies have shown that peppermint oil and tea can help fight cramping and gas.
• Cucumber. Cucumbers are your belly’s best friend when it comes to bloating. These watery veggies contain quercetin, which is anti-inflammatory.
•Papaya. Papayas are packed with an enzyme called papain, which has been shown to put a stop to tummy troubles.
•Ginger. Ginger has long been praised for its belly benefits. Both an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, it’s been shown to fight everything from aging to the big bad bloat.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Great Art! In downtown Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, someone left a plate of macaroni and cheese, complete with fork, sitting atop a steel road barrier on Aug. 27, which caught the interest of a Reddit poster. No one knew where it came from, but a day later an anonymous citizen made it into an art installation, reported CTV News, by adding a museum-like tag beside it. “Abandoned Snack (2019) — Macaroni and sundried tomato on ceramic — Unknown Artist,” reads the placard.
