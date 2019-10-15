EXERCISE BASICS
Movements everyone should be able to do
No matter if your fitness level, there are a few moves everyone should be able to do with ease. They serve as a foundation for everything else. Here’s one of those moves along with common mistakes, courtesy of Greatest.com:
The Push-Up
Why? Assess upper body and core strength.
How-To: Start in a high plank position, with wrists under shoulders, back flat, and core engaged. Bend your arms and drop your chest toward the floor. Focus on getting your arms to bend to 90 degrees, so your chest is just a few inches off the ground, before you push back up. To modify this move, drop to your knees.
• Common Mistake: You’re barely bending your arms.
What It Means: If you’re not able to bend your elbows much, and therefore can’t really lower your chest to the ground, this indicates a lack of strength in your major arm muscles, shoulder girdle, and chest.
• Common Mistake: Your hips sag.
What It Means: This generally indicates a lack of core strength or that you’re not engaging your core. To activate these muscles, think about contracting the muscles as if you were about to take a punch), and pulling your belly button in toward your spine. If your lower back arches or sags, this could also mean you’re not engaging your glutes.
LIST-MANIA
Most miserable city in the U.S.
According to Business Insider, these are the most miserable cities in the U.S. The website used census data and took into account population change, the number of people working, healthcare, commute time, among other factors.
1. Gary, Ind.
2. Port Arthur, Texas
3. Detroit
4. Passaic, N.J.
5. Newark, N.J.
6. Pine Bluff, Ark.
7. Flint, Mich.
8. Camden, N.J.
9. Warren, Ohio
10. Huntington Park, Calif.
23. Hammond, Ind.
35. Anderson, Ind.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Desperate Housewife: The Botox RN MD Spa in Sugar Land, Texas, was the scene of a breaking-and-entering caught on camera on Aug. 23, but police are still looking for the slim, youthful-looking culprit. Surveillance video shows a woman testing the locked doors of the spa that evening, the Associated Press reported, then returning in a Mercedes SUV with a battery-powered grinding saw. After cutting through the clinic’s front door, she took an undisclosed amount of anti-aging products and drove away.
