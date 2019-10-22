EXERCISE BASICS
Movements everyone should be able to do
No matter if your fitness level, there are a few moves everyone should be able to do with ease. They serve as a foundation for everything else. Here’s one of those moves along with common mistakes, courtesy of Greatest.com:
The Squat
Why? Assess hip flexibility, lower body strength, and balance.
How-To: Start with feet parallel and hip-width apart. Make sure you’re standing with a neutral spine, hips over knees, knees over ankles. Extend both arms in front of you for balance. Brace your core and send hips back first, then slowly bend your knees to lower into a squat. Maintain a neutral spine throughout. For a more detailed explanation, check out a demonstration here.
• Common Mistake: Your knees are too far forward and hips are not that far back.
What It Means: Trouble hinging your hips back or lowering your butt to the ground indicates tightness in the lower part of your body. It could mean your hip extensors or hamstrings are tight, and you need to work on hip flexibility.
• Common Mistake: Your knees buckle in as you lower or stand.
What It Means: If your knees are turning in to the midline of your body, it generally means you need to strengthen your gluteal muscles and hamstrings.
LIST-MANIA
Top 10 Scariest Movies
According to votes cast by over 24,00 visitors to Ranker.com, these are the scariest movies ever made:
1. The Shining
2. The Exorcist
3. Halloween
4. The Ring
5. The Conjuring
6. Poltergeist
7. It (1990)
8. The Silence of the Lambs
9. A Nightmare on Elm Street
10. Friday the 13th
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ewwww! A Whataburger location in Bastrop, Texas, was the scene of a gruesome plunge to an oily demise on Aug. 31. As customers waited in line at the counter, the Austin American-Statesman reported, kitchen workers tried to catch a mouse scampering across the food prep counter. A customer captured the scene on video as the mouse, fleeing a person trying to trap it, leapt into a fryer full of hot grease. On the video, an employee can be heard asking, “Who else needs a refund?” The video was posted to Facebook, prompting Whataburger to comment that the location had been closed and “the entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized.”
