STAY HEALTHY
Foods that make you bloated
Overeating is the number one culprit of feeling bloated, but foods that are hard to digest (fatty or high in fiber) or ones that create bubbles in your intestines (diet soda) tend to bring it on, too. Here are some foods to look out for, according to Greatest.com.
• Dairy. If you’re lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy, you may notice that milk products cause you to feel bloated. When your gut bacteria breaks down milk, it releases gas, which can lead to that uncomfortably full feeling. There’s an easy way to figure out if milk and cheese are the culprits behind your bloat: Try an elimination diet and see if you feel better eating dairy-free.
• Diet soda. Besides the bubbles, diet sodas are laced with artificial sweeteners that your body doesn’t know how to digest. Research has found these sweeteners disrupt your body’s natural balance of gut bacteria, which can lead to a bigger belly, both short and long term.
LIST-MANIA
Most Fun Cities in America
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 66 key factors including movie costs, festivals per capita, average beer prices and fitness centers per capita to come up the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options.
1. Las Vegas
2. Orlando, Fla.
3. New York
4. Miami
5. Chicago
6. Atlanta
7. San Francisco
8. Portland, Ore.
9. San Diego
10. Los Angeles
36. Indianapolis
WHAT TO WATCH
WEDNESDAY: Here’s an offbeat premise for a new drama series: In “Almost Family” a young woman (Brittany Snow) discovers that her father, a pioneering fertility doctor (Timothy Hutton), inseminated hundreds of women with his own sperm. Now meet your new “sisters”! (8 p.m., Fox).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
People Different From Us: Zack Pinsent, 25, from Brighton, England, hasn’t dressed in modern clothing since he was a teen. Instead, he makes and wears clothes that were popular in the 1800s. “At 14, I made the symbolic decision to burn my only pair of jeans in a bonfire. It was a real turning point,” he said. On a typical day, Pinsent wears a floral waistcoat and knee-high leather riding boots, along with a jacket with tails and a top hat. He explains that his obsession started when his family found a box of his great-grandfather’s suits. He now researches, designs and sews clothing for himself and other history buffs, to great response.
