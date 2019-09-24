STAY HEALTHY
Foods that make you bloated
Overeating is the number one culprit of feeling bloated, but foods that are hard to digest (fatty or high in fiber) or ones that create bubbles in your intestines (diet soda) tend to bring it on, too. Here are some foods to look out for, according to Greatest.com.
• Beer. Beer is full of bubbles, which will leave you with a bloated belly. (It’s also worse than other carbonated beverages.) Research has shown that alcohol can lead to an overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine, which can leave you feeling inflated.
• Frozen dinners. When you’re buying processed food, check the label to see how much sodium it has. Frozen dinners and canned soups are often packed with salt. It’s added to boost flavor and lengthen shelf life, but it may cause you to retain water and feel bloated.
• Broccoli. Veggies are full of fiber, which means they can be difficult to digest and tend to produce gas.Cruciferous veggies (like kale and broccoli) contain raffinose, a sugar that produces extra gas as it breaks down and can make you feel like you’re carting around some extra fluff. But veggies also bring a ton of nutritional benefits to the table, so there’s no reason to swear off them completely. If you’re prone to bloating, cook your vegetables—the heat will help break down some of the fibers so your body doesn’t have to.
LIST-MANIA
10 most instagrammable states
Global travel site Big 7 Travel has analyzed the amount of hashtags for each state, survey results from members and a panel of travel experts to come up with these top places.
1. Texas – 97.3%
2. New York – 94.5%
3. California – 93.3%
4. Hawaii – 92.4%
5. Florida – 92.1%
6. Georgia – 91.7%
7 Massachusetts – 91.2%
8. Colorado – 90.8%
9. Arizona – 90.5%
10. Utah – 90.3%
36. Indiana – 76.4%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops! A Gwinnett County (Georgia) medical examiner has resigned after wildly misinterpreting the cause of death for 61-year-old Ray Neal of Lawrenceville, who died on July 21. Despite reports by police and witnesses of large amounts of blood on the floor and walls at scene, investigator Shannon Byers initially ruled Neal had died of natural causes. But when his body arrived at the funeral home, employees discovered a hole in his neck, Fox 5 News reported, and Neal was returned to the morgue for an autopsy, which revealed he had been stabbed several times. Police are now investigating the death as a murder.
