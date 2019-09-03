STAY HEALTHY
Ways to Live to 100
A list collected by Men’s Journal looks at the current science on the habits of people who not only live longest, but who also live best.
• Have a goal. For years, research has been building up that shows that having a goal in mind — defined basically as a set plan for the future instead of living impulsively from one day to the next — ensures a healthier, longer life for older adults. And the most recent research suggests that planning is important for people of all ages. Previous studies on the importance of a purpose suggest that an end-goal reduces stress, and therefore the risk of high blood pressure, depression, and other factors that predict death. But bear in mind that a goal can be simple, like hitting the gym three times a week.
Foods to feed your brain
Greatest.com did some research to help us make smarter choices in the grocery store for nourishing our brains.
• Coffee. Coffee is rich in antioxidants like the neuroprotective compound phenylindane, which forms during roasting and gives coffee its characteristic bitter bite.
But before you hit up your local barista for the third time today, know that the research suggests there’s a sweet spot for caffeine’s effect. One study found that one to two cups of coffee a day over a 3.5-year period reduced the rate of mild cognitive impairment, while more than two cups of coffee a day or a sudden increase in coffee intake may increase the risk.
• Dark chocolate. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, places where chocolate consumption is highest have the most Nobel Prize recipients in the world. It’s not that surprising when you consider that the flavanols in dark chocolate and cocoa have known anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which research has found to help enhance cognitive performance and function.
Just make sure to stick to a high-quality dark chocolate and enjoy it au naturel, without added sugar or fat.
LIST-MANIA
Best States to Have a Baby
To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. to have a baby, personal finance site WalletHub looked at 30 key measures of cost including hospital fees, infant mortality rates and the number of child care centers per capita. Here are their results:
1. Vermont
2. Massachusetts
3. North Dakota
4. Rhode Island
5. Minnesota
6. New Hampshire
7. Washington
8. Colorado
9. Connecticut
10. Utah
36. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wide World of Sports: Men looking for diversion in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, entered the Male Slapping Championships, part of the Siberian Power Show, in March, wherein contestants slap each other so hard that some of them sustain concussions. According to RT News, female Siberians now have their own contest: the Booty-Slapping Championships. For this event, which took place in mid-June, the women, all fitness enthusiasts, take turns whacking each other on the heinie until one is knocked off balance. Fitness blogger Anastasia Zolotaya, one of the contest’s winners, features demonstrations of the serious workouts she uses to toughen her buns on her Instagram page, @sportnastya.
