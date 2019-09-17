STAY HEALTHY
Foods to feed your brain
Greatest.com did some research to help us make smarter choices in the grocery store for nourishing our brains.
• Walnuts. We always knew nuts were a super smart snack, and now we have the research to prove it. Walnuts are loaded with phytochemicals and polyunsaturated fats linked to a wide range of brain benefits.
Research has found that a Mediterranean diet rich in walnuts may help improve working memory. One cohort study found that nut consumption was linked to improved processing speed, cognitive flexibility, memory, and global cognitive function.
Try sprinkling walnuts onto oats or salads, stirring them into chili, or using them in place of ground meat in burgers.
• Green tea. Not a coffee drinker? We got you. One systematic review found that green tea helped improve memory, brain function, and attention during demanding cognitive tasks.
It seems that the unique combination of caffeine and the amino acid l-theanine gives green tea its status as a brain superfood. Just make sure to brew yours without added sugar or ask for it unsweetened when ordering out.
LIST-MANIA
Top 10 most instagrammable countries
Global travel site Big 7 Travel has analyzed the amount of hashtags per destination, survey results from members and a panel of travel experts to come up with these top places.
1. Australia
2. Hong Kong
3. Canada
4. Indonesia
5. South Africa
6. Maldives
7. India
8. United States of America
9. Dubai, U.A.E.
10. Singapore
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Techno-Weird: The New York Post reported on July 14 that more than 4,000 Swedes have willingly had microchips implanted in their hands to replace credit cards and cash. The chips also help people monitor their health and can be programmed to allow access into buildings. Jowan Osterlund, a former body piercer who pioneered the chips, says the technology is safe. But British scientist Ben Libberton, based in Sweden, said he worries that people aren’t considering the potential dangers, including the unwitting dissemination of data about a person. “Do I get a letter from my insurance company saying premiums are going up before I know I’m ill?” he wondered.
