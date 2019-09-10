STAY HEALTHY
Foods to feed your brain
Greatest.com did some research to help us make smarter choices in the grocery store for nourishing our brains.
• Blueberries. Berries, especially blueberries, are rich in anthocyanins and other flavonoids that have been shown to help support memory function.
One 2018 study tracked a large group of men over 20 years and found that long-term fruit consumption was linked to a reduced risk of late-life cognitive decline.
Blueberries not in season? No problem. Blackberries, raspberries, cherries, and other deeply hued fruits are all fair game.
• Salmon. About 60 percent of your brain is made up of fat, and the omega-3 fatty acids found in fish may play a unique role. One 2018 review found that omega-3 supplementation appears to boost brain health and protect against neurodegeneration in older adults.
Another study found that consuming more fish, independent of omega-3 content, seemed to improve the volume of gray matter, the area of the brain responsible for muscle control, emotions, decision-making, memory, and more.
Not a fan of salmon? Try other fatty fish like sardines, mackerel, or herring, or go plant-based with flax, chia, or walnuts, though the benefits are much less in the plant sources due to reduced absorption and metabolism.
LIST-MANIA
Top 10 most attractive U.S. accents
From a southern drawl to a Boston twang, there is no shortage of accents in America. A new survey by global travel site Big 7 Travel has ranked the sexiest accents in the U.S. from No. 1 to No. 50.
1. Texan
2. Bostonian
3. New York
4. Mainer
5. Chicago
6. Mississippi
7. Hawaiian
8. Philadelphia
9. St. Louis
10. Californian
50. Long Islander
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops! Pool maintenance workers in Boca Raton, Florida, were interrupted on July 5 when one of them was shot in the leg with a pellet gun. “I heard him scream at the top of his lungs,” homeowner E-Lyn Bryan told WPTV, “and he had blood coming out of his leg and he was shot by the hunter.” Police responding to the shooting said someone hired to kill iguanas in the neighborhood shot the pool boy instead. “If neighbors are gonna be like the Wild West and shoot at everything, someone is gonna get killed,” Bryan said. It was unclear whether the shooter was caught or charged.
