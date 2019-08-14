IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (PG:) The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level in this animated sequel with the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader.
• “Blinded by the Light” (PG-13): In 1987 during the grim and stuffy days of Thatcher’s Britain, a Pakistani teenager learns to live life, understand his strict, traditional family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.
• “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (PG-13): Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the hunting ground of deadly sharks as they become trapped in a claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.
• “Good Boys” (R): Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey of bad decisions while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by cops and teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited kissing party.
• “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (PG-13): A loving mom decides to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family in this Richard Linklater (“School of Rock”) film starring Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer and Kristen Wiig.
• “Avengers: Endgame” (PG-13): The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining team to take one final stand. With Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and more.
• “Unplanned” (R): A Planned Parenthood executive’s unlikely conversion to outspoken anti-abortion activist is recounted in this film adaptation of her memoir.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! In Saint Petersburg, Russia, motor enthusiast Konstantin Zarutskiy unveiled his newest creation in early May: a Bentley Continental GT sedan refitted with heavy-duty rubber tank treads instead of regular tires. He calls the resulting vehicle “Ultratank” and is hoping to get permission from the local government to drive the car on city streets. Zarutskiy tells EuroNews his Ultratank is very easy to drive, although creating it took him seven months as he faced a number of technical challenges. We’d like to see him parallel park it.
