• “Ready or Not” (R): A young bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when she joins her husband’s rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.
• “Angel Has Fallen” (R): Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for the attempted assassination of the President (Morgan Freeman) and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to clear his name and uncover the real terrorist threat.
• “Overcomer” (PG): A high school basketball coach without a team reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country and a driven, young female athlete who’s attempting the impossible in the biggest race of the year.
• “The Hustle” (PG-13): Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.
• “A Dog’s Journey” (PG): A dog finds the meaning to his own existence through the lives of an extended family he meets as he is reincarnated over multiple decades. Starring Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger and Betty Gilpin.
Brightburn (R): This horror/sci-fi/thriller asks the question: What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?
• “The Sun Is Also a Star” (PG-13): A college-bound romantic and Jamaican-born pragmatist with a clock ticking on her time in America meet and fall for each other over one day in New York City.
Right Under Their Noses: Capitol Police in Montpelier, Vermont, discovered dozens of cannabis plants growing in the flower beds along a walkway at the Statehouse on July 8. Police Chief Matthew Romei said that it was unclear whether the more than 30 plants were marijuana or hemp, and they don’t know who planted them. But since there is no criminal case, officials don’t plan to have the plants tested. “It’s legal to cultivate, but there are limits on where you can do it, and the Statehouse flower beds certainly aren’t one of those permissible sites,” Romei said. “If there is a typical Vermont story, this is probably it.”
