IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13): A young girl with horrible secrets turns her tortured life into a series of scary stories. Written in a book that has transcended time, these stories become all too real for a group of teens who discover her terrifying writings.
• “The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG): Through his bond with his owner (Milo Ventimiglia), a golden retriever (voiced by Kevin Costner) learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life.
• “The Kitchen (R): The wives (Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish) of three New York mobsters in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen prove unexpectedly adept at running their husbands’ rackets after they’re sent to prison by the FBI.
• “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (PG): A teenage explorer leads a ragtag group of new high school friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.
• “Brian Banks” (PG-13): A highly-touted football player’s dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name within an unjust system.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (PG): In a world where people and Pokémon coexist, a young man searching for clues in the disappearance of his father discovers he can communicate with a Pickachu that longs to be a detective. Ryan Reynolds voices the cute yellow critter.
• “Poms” (PG-13): A group of women (including Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier) form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community, proving that you’re never too old to ‘bring it!’
• “Tolkien” (PG-13): The formative years of the famous Middle-Earth author are explored as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school as WWI threatens to engulf the world. With Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins.
• “The Curse of La Llorona” (R): Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm in 1970s Los Angeles.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! A kindly grandfather, who just wanted to treat nurses at Warrington Hospital in Cheshire, England, for the good care given to a relative, unwittingly gave them a red velvet cake laced with cannabis on May 27. According to Sky News, the man got the cake from his grandson’s 18th birthday party and presented it to staff at the hospital. An unnamed staff member said three or four of the nurses were “off their faces” afterward, and another noted how “relaxed” they were. Cheshire police destroyed what remained of the cake.
