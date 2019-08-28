IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Don’t Let Go” (R): Detective Jack Radcliff (David Oyelowo) gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece, Ashley (Storm Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen.
• “Before You Know It” (2019): A pair of sisters find out that the mother they thought was dead is alive and starring on a soap opera.With Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Mike Colter and Alec Baldwin. (limited release)
• “Official Secrets” (R): The true story of a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation in 2003 prior to the invasion of Iraq. Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Matt Smith and Ralph Fiennes. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
“Rocketman” (R): A small-town English boy becomes one of the most iconic figures in pop culture in this musical fantasy of Elton John’s breakthrough years. Taron Egerton stars and sings in the title role.
• “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (PG-13): When ancient super-species including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah rise again, they all vie for supremacy – leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance. Starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown.
• “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG): In the continuing story of pet friends and their secret adventures, Max faces some major changes after his owner, Katie, gets married and now has a child. With voice work from Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Patton Oswalt and Eric Stonestreet.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Don’t mess with Texas ...
Or with 41-year-old Doris Vallejo-Godoy of Austin, Texas, who pulled a gun on a man at La Catedral del Marisco, a Mexican restaurant, according to an arrest affidavit. The June 2 scuffle began as a disagreement about who would be up next for karaoke, the Statesman reported. The man told police that as they argued, Vallejo-Godoy struck him, then pulled out her gun and pointed it at him. She also threatened a waitress who tried to intervene, the affidavit said. Police arrived as Vallejo-Godoy was arguing in the parking lot with her girlfriend; she was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon.
