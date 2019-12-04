IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Playmobil: The Movie” (PG: When her younger brother disappears into the colorful and animated world of Playmobil, a girl is forced to abandon her organized and structured life to rescue him In this film inspired by the toys. With the voices of Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Lambert, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jim Gaffigan.
• “The Aeronauts” (PG-13): In 1862, daredevil pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a gas balloon. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Ready or Not” (R): A young bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when she joins her husband’s rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.
• “The Goldfinch” (R): A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson and Ansel Elgort.
WHAT TO WATCH
TODAY: Move over, Griswolds, and meet “The Moodys.” Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins headline this holiday comedy series about a dysfunctional family that attempts to have the perfect Christmas — and fails miserably. (9 p.m., Fox).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Name Game: You probably thought Tupac Shakur died in 1996 in Las Vegas. Little did you suspect there’s ANOTHER Tupac A. Shakur walking the streets — or pacing the jail cells — of Washington County, Tennessee. Shakur, 40, was arrested Oct. 19 after he threatened Johnson City police officers with a knife, Fox News reported. Police were able to wrestle Shakur to the ground; they also found a syringe and bags of methamphetamine and charged him with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia. It is unclear whether Shakur’s name was his from birth or whether he changed it to match the rapper’s.
