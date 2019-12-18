IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13): The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. With Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Carrie Fisher.
• “Cats” (PG): This film adaptation of the long running musical follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back in a new life. Starring Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.
• “Bombshell” (R): Based on the real scandal, a group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. WIth Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and many more.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Downton Abbey” (PG): A royal visit from the King and Queen of England sets about scandal, romance and intrigue on the Crawley family estate and leaves the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Starring Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery.
“Ad Astra” (PG-13): An astronaut undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. With Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones
• “Abominable” (PG): When a teenage encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends name him “Everest” and embark on a quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.
• “Rambo: Last Blood” (R): Almost four decades after drawing first blood, Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.
• “Overcomer” (PG): A high school basketball coach without a team reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country and a driven, young female athlete who’s attempting the impossible in the biggest race of the year.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! For the person on your gift list this year who can’t get enough ranch dressing, Hidden Valley comes to the rescue with a decorative plastic stocking full of its creamy nectar. FanSided reports the Hidden Valley Ranch Custom Holiday Stocking measures 105 square inches festooned in red and green and filled with 52 ounces of Original Ranch. It comes with its own mantle holder and has a handy pouring spout at the toe. All that ranchy fun costs just $35. Time to get dippin’!
