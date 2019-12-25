IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “1917” (R): Two young British privates during World War I are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.
• “Little Women” (PG): Director Greta Gerwig updates Louisa May Alcott’s enduring story of four sisters coming of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh
• “Spies in Disguise” (PG): When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to help him save the world in this animated adventure with the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland.
Just Mercy (PG-13): A young civil rights defense attorney (Michael B. Jordan) works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner (Jamie Foxx) with the odds – and the system – stacked against them.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Judy” (PG-13): Renée Zellweger stars during the waning days of legendary performer Judy Garland’s career as she arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
LIST-MANIA
Best uniforms In The NFL
Public opinion site Ranker.com polled visitors to determine the best uniforms in the NFL. Below are the 10 most popular:
1. Oakland Raiders
2. New Orleans Saints
3. Seattle Seahawks
4. San Francisco 49ers
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Minnesota Vikings
7. Chicago Bears
8. Buffalo Bills
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Green Bay Packers
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Irony: Ronald Cyr, 65, of Van Buren, Maine, became the victim of his own trap on Nov. 28 when he was shot by a handgun that he had rigged to fire whenever someone opened the front door. Cyr was able to call 911 and say that he had been shot, WAGM reported, but he later died. When officers of the Van Buren Police Department arrived, they found that along with the home’s front-door booby trap, other devices were set up, prompting them to call the Maine State Police bomb squad. Homemade security devices that use weapons are illegal in the U.S.
